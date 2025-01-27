The African Union warns of the worsening crisis in the DRC

Shooting was reported this Monday in the city center of Goma, capital of the North Kivu province, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). According to several sources, rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23), supported by allied Rwandan forces, are present in several neighborhoods of the city.

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed his deep concern over the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in eastern DRC. In a press release published this Monday, he underlined the risks that this escalation poses for the efforts deployed within the framework of African mechanisms, in particular the Luanda process led by Angolan President Joao Manuel Lourenço.

Moussa Faki reaffirmed his support for these initiatives, believing that they constitute the only solution to ease tensions between the DRC and Rwanda, as well as between the Congolese government and politico-military groups. Furthermore, he called for strict observation of the ceasefire and an immediate end to hostilities, urging the parties involved to protect civilian populations.

Finally, the Chairperson of the AU Commission asked the international community to mobilize urgent aid to support the populations affected by the serious consequences of this expanding conflict.