Morocco: the official CAN 2025 logo revealed

The official logo of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Morocco-2025 was unveiled on Saturday, marking a key step in the countdown to this major event for the African continent, announced the Confederation of African Football (CAF) .

Described as a modern and iconic symbol of African football, this new logo celebrates the rich cultural heritage and unity of the continent, specifies CAF in a press release published on its official website. Scheduled from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 in Morocco, the final CAN tournament promises to write a new page in the history of sport in Africa. The logo, according to CAF, embodies pride, resilience and hope, while establishing a connection between sport and art.

Inspired by Moroccan zellige, a timeless artistic mosaic, the logo reinvents football as a work where creativity, precision and passion intersect. It reflects the perfect synergy between tradition and modernity, with each pattern and shape symbolizing the unity of nations, players and supporters. This artistic fusion illustrates the meeting between football and art to give birth to a unique creation.

“Like pieces of zellige carefully assembled to create impressive patterns, each moment of football contributes to a masterpiece made of talent, teamwork and success”underlines CAF.

Combining the geometry of football and the richness of zellige, the logo highlights the precision and movement of the game while paying homage to African cultural heritage. It celebrates the continent’s craftsmanship and the vitality of football in all its splendor, the organization continues.

CAN-2025, adds CAF, will be much more than a tournament: “ It will be a living gallery of African football, where every pass, every goal and every cheer from fans will enrich the art of the game. It is a stage where creativity, culture and sport come together to reveal the soul of Africa in the world. »

Note that the draw for the final phase of CAN Morocco-2025 will be held this Monday at the Mohammed V National Theater in Rabat.