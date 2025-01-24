DRC: the United States, the United Kingdom and France ask their nationals to leave Goma

The embassies of the United States, France, and the British Foreign Office have recommended their nationals to leave Goma, the provincial capital of the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), due to the worsening of the security situation, reports RFI.

In press releases published Friday, January 24, these authorities urge their citizens to leave as long as “ airports and borders are still open “. The city is surrounded by fighting between the anti-government armed group M23 and the Congolese army, a conflict that threatens to quickly escalate.

These messages, sent by email, SMS or online, aim to prevent increased risks for expatriates in this unstable region. Goma, already facing tensions, could see a rapid deterioration of the situation. The international community remains on alert in the face of this crisis, while local authorities call for calm.

