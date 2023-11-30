The 23rd edition of Cinemamed focuses on stories and journeys around the Mediterranean Sea

For eight days, the festival heads to the Mediterranean. With more than 70 films in its baggage, from 20 countries, but also workshops, concerts, meetings, DJ sets and a market, the 23rd edition shares stories of migration and makes a vow of hospitality… Videos

Single or plural, broken up or recomposed, the family stands out as the common thread of this 23rd edition of the Brussels Mediterranean Cinema Festival (Cinemamed). Family portraits to admire or decipher through films with intriguing titles: Before the flames go outby Mehdi Fikri, Animal by Sofia Exarchou, Creatura by Elena Martin Gimeno and Hesitation woundby Selman Nacar, among other proposals.

It’s impossible to list the 21 films in this category, but everyone should find what they’re looking for whether they’re attracted to mafia stories (A pezzo di papa) or ready to embark alongside two sisters, beginning an extraordinary journey (Sirocco and the kingdom of air currents, awarded at the Annecy festival) or that we decide to follow the quest of a young man of unknown ancestry (I’m not lakit).

Humans in focus

For several years now, winter and summer, the shores of the Mediterranean no longer carry only echoes of the sweetness of life and happiness. Sensitive to the journeys of migrants coming mainly from Africa and the many tragedies that are playing out on its coasts, Cinemamed echoes this through a selection of films whose gaze is resolutely turned towards the sea. Starting with Io Capitanoby Matteo Garrone (Gomorra), awarded in Venice and offered at the opening of the festival, this Friday, December 1st. A film which allows us to go beyond the figures by following the emblematic journey of two young Senegalese migrants. This is also the case for documentaries. Pure Unknown by Mattia Colombo and Valentina Cigogna; The word I love you does not existby Raphaele Benisty, but also Upon Entry by Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastian Vasquez, proposed during the closing evening, Friday December 8. So many itineraries that echo the film Crossings (1982), screened on December 4 at the Palace cinema in a restored copy.

Through its two competitions – one of which, called Revolution, turns its gaze towards tomorrow -, its wide panorama of new films, its numerous previews and special screenings, the festival offers a long list of pearls from the South, some of which have already stood out internationally. This is the case of The Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher, presented at Cannes and Building 5the highly anticipated new film by Ladj Ly (Wretched). Resolutely focused on young people, Cinemamed also offers the opportunity to discover HLM Pussya trio of young girls, filmed by Nora El Hourch, determined not to let themselves be intimidated by the boys around them.

These eight days of the festival offer the opportunity to meet astonishing destinies and reconnect with exciting personalities such as Luana Bajrami, who will present her second feature film Our world on two friends in search of independence in Kosovo in 2007. Or the choreographer and dancer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who will accompany the screening of Backstagea road movie shot in a forest in the Moroccan Atlas, where he shines in front of the cameras of Afef Ben Mahmoud and Khalil Benkirane.

Added to this is the Spain focus which will echo the next presidency of the Council of the European Union. Made up of nine feature films, we will find, in particular, three films by director Jonas Trueba proposed to Bozar.

Discoveries and change of scenery

Whether in the Coup de cœur du court, the Medoc or the Med in Belgium, the variety of proposals will allow the different audiences of the festival to find screens as they wish.

Alongside the many life journeys and multiple faces that dot the 2023 selection, Cinemamed also offers meetings, a market, workshops, free evenings and concerts, as well as a photo exhibition, proof that conviviality takes root first in the concrete.

Supported by its traditional allies – the Palace and Aventure cinemas, Bozar – Cinemamed is setting out to conquer the audiences of the W: Halll de Woluwe, the Cinéma Galeries and the Espace Magh. And for the first time, he is setting up at La Tricoterie de Saint-Gilles where we can rediscover Costa Brava Lebanon as well as its extension, Dancing on the edge of a volcanodocumentary made shortly after the explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020.

Lebanon will also be present in all sections of the festival and at the heart of the photo exhibition installed at the Palace. To extend the discovery of this recently mistreated land but with unsuspected riches, the festival will also offer listening to the new album by singer Dominique Dalcan, born in the land of Cedar.

Rens. and tickets on the festival website