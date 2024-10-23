Tensions in Tinzaouatène: Algeria expels Malians fleeing violence in the north

Dozens of Malians, including women and children, have been pushed back from Algerian territory as they fled the violence and instability plaguing northern Mali.

Last weekend, there were several reports of mass expulsions of Malians by Algerian authorities at the border in Tinzaouatène, a town located about 130 kilometers north of Kidal. This area, particularly vulnerable due to its proximity to the front lines between the Malian army and various armed groups, is the refuge of many people trying to escape the growing insecurity. Despite an apparent lull, clashes between Malian forces, supported by Russian allies (Wagner), and Tuareg separatist groups are increasing.

The Algerian authorities, reinforcing their strict border control, pushed these people back towards the Malian desert, abandoning them in precarious conditions, without immediate access to drinking water, food or shelter. According to local witnesses, among those expelled are women, children and other vulnerable people, raising serious humanitarian concerns.

For some time now, Tinzaouatène, on the border between Mali and Algeria, has been the scene of numerous dramatic events. This region has long been home to a simmering war between the Malian state and various armed groups, including Tuareg rebels and terrorist organizations affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Algeria, while claiming to play a mediating role in regional conflicts, is the subject of recurring accusations of tacit support for certain Malian armed groups, which complicates its relations with Mali.