Cameroon: Paul Biya makes strategic appointments to the Ministry of Defense

ByThe Mwebantu Team

In Cameroon, President Paul Biya made appointments to the Ministry of Defense through a decree signed on October 22, just after his return to Yaoundé.

These changes concern several structures of the army, in particular the general inspection of the Armed Forces, the central administration of the State Secretariat for Defense (SED), the general affairs division, as well as the technical and logistical and material directorates . joint.

