Rwandan referee Salma Radia Mukansanga announces her retirement from sport

The first woman to referee a final phase of the African Cup of Nations (CAN), Salma Radia Mukansanga ended her career at the age of 36, the Rwandan announced to local media.

Famous Rwandan referee Salma Radia Mukansanga ended her career as an international referee at the age of 36. The young lady confirmed her decision to B&B Kigali FM, a local sports radio station.

“It was a decision I made on my own. “, said Mukansanga. However, she will continue to perform her duties as a video assistant referee (VAR) after completing in-depth courses.

A successful career

International FIFA referee since 2012, Salma Radia Mukansanga is leaving the game after a successful 12-year career. On January 18, 2022, she became the first woman to referee an African Cup of Nations match, when she was in charge of the Group B match between Guinea and Zimbabwe.

The same year, she was selected to officiate at the FIFA Men’s World Cup held in Qatar, where she was the fourth referee during the France-Australia group stage match. The Rusizi native also officiated at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Women’s CAN, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the CAF Women’s Champions League.