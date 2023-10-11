Tensions in the Middle East: Air Maroc cancels its flights to Israel

The airline Royal Air Maroc announced on Saturday the cancellation of its flights to Israel until October 13, in response to escalating tensions in the region. This decision comes after the launch of military operations by Hamas from Gaza and the Israeli response.

The unstable geopolitical climate in the Middle East has impacted the airline industry, with Royal Air Maroc announcing the cancellation of its flights to Israel due to the increasingly precarious situation in the region.

In a press release published on Saturday, the airline clarified that it had canceled all flights scheduled until October 13, including the flight between Casablanca and Tel Aviv scheduled for the same evening, as well as that of the following day. This decision comes after a series of attacks and reprisals between Hamas in Gaza and the Israeli army.

At the end of 2020, Morocco and Israel signed a historic normalization agreement, restoring diplomatic relations which had been frozen in 2000 during the second Intifada. However, recent events in the region have heightened tensions, putting this fragile agreement at risk.

On Saturday morning, the “Al-Qassam Brigades”, the armed wing of Hamas, announced the launch of a military operation called “Al-Aqsa Flood”, targeting enemy sites, including airports and fortifications. Israeli military. In response, the Israeli army launched Operation Steel Sabers against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with raids targeting Hamas targets.

The situation has also heated up in the West Bank, particularly in Jerusalem, due to attacks by Israeli settlers and incursions by the Israeli army, contributing to the escalation of tensions throughout the region.