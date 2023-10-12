Mark Schwarzer: “Onana is going through the same ordeal as this former Manchester City goalkeeper”

Former Austrian goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer also spoke about the situation of André Onana, who is in difficulty at Manchester United at the start of the season.

André Onana’s exponential setbacks at Manchester United are worrying former legendary Premier League goalkeepers. In addition to his 19 goals conceded in 11 matches in all competitions, the Cameroonian goalkeeper also has six crude hand faults which sometimes cost Erik ten Hag’s men victory.

In an interview relayed by Football 365, Mark Schwarzer also spoke about the situation of the Indomitable Lion. And the former Austrian goalkeeper confides that the case of the native of Nkol Ngok reminds him of that of the former Manchester City goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo.

“It’s not a situation that is unique to Onana, and it reminds me a lot of Claudio Bravo’s arrival at Manchester City. Bravo was used to playing the way Pep wanted. They knew each other very, very well and although he was a good goalkeeper, he was more known for his abilities with his feet and his play from the back. But the difficulty was that Manchester City was not Barcelona. They played differently. City had a host of new players that Bravo was also getting used to and they sometimes overplayed, made things unnecessarily complicated and made mistakes when pressed.blurted the experienced goalkeeper.

Schwarzer warns Onana

The former Australian goalkeeper subtly invites the last bastion of the Red Devils to take inspiration from the Chilean’s failure in order to get back on their feet as quickly as possible. “And that’s where Bravo got surprised and his greatest strength turned into his biggest weakness, because he couldn’t use it. He was exposed because of his hand quality, which was below the level of his ability with his feet. It’s the same with Onana,” concluded Mark Schwarzer.