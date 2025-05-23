Tension between the DRC and Rwanda: an agreement in principle signed between the 2 states

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda signed on Friday April 25, 2025 in Washington, an agreement in principle aimed at reducing tensions between these two neighboring countries, which were shaken by years of conflict in eastern DRC.

Under the gaze of American Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Congolese Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, and her Rwandan counterpart, Olivier Nduhungirehe, signed this document which will serve as foundation for future negotiations.

The ceremony, broadcast live on the site of the American State Department, represents a diplomatic turning point. However, few details have so far been revealed concerning the exact content of the agreement.

Qatar, a key partner in the United States on many diplomatic files, has played a decisive role in the discussions that led to this commitment.

Since the return of the M23 rebellion at the end of 2021, relations between Kigali and Kinshasa have deteriorated. This conflict has caused thousands of deaths in two years in the East Congolese provinces, a region rich in mineral resources but also very unstable.

Wednesday, in a surprising gesture, the DRC and the M23 announced their intention to suspend hostilities, the time to work on a lasting truce. This announcement arouses hope for appeasement after months of violence.

It should be recalled that several UN expert reports, as well as American and European governments, accuse Kigali of supporting the M23 militarily, which has taken control of several strategic cities in recent months.