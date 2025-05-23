Gabon: Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguéma will take an oath on Saturday

Elected in the first round with 94.85 % of the votes during the presidential election of April 12, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguéma will take an oath this Saturday, May 3 at the Agondjé stadium, in Libreville. The inauguration ceremony will officially mark the end of the transition opened after the fall of Ali Bongo in August 2023.

Several African heads of state are expected for this event, including the Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his Guinean counterpart, General Mamadi Doumbouya. The chairman of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, also confirmed his participation, after a meeting in Abuja with the Gabonese Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The African Union has also announced the lifting of the suspension of Gabon of its bodies, welcoming the smooth running of the transition and the restoration of the constitutional order. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguéma, who hitherto assured the presidency of the transition, won in the face of seven other candidates, including former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie by Nze.

His nomination will open a new page in the country’s political history, eight months after the end of the Bongo regime.