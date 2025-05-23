Algerian diaspora in France: Algiers makes reminders to France on its commitments and threats

In a statement on Monday, Algeria claims to follow with great astonishment the developments that have recently taken in French communication about the visa problem.

According to the press release operated by “Lalgérie -d’enjui”, the Algerian authorities will respond with a strict application of reciprocity to the right measure of the failure of the French party to its obligations and commitments.

Indeed, according to the same source, the Algerian government “did not fail to note that French communication on this subject now seems to be a curious and dubious practice consisting in roughly organizing leaks to media skillfully selected by the services of the French Ministry of the Interior and the General Directorate of the French Police”.

The Algerian authorities who have learned the new one through certain media, deplore that until this day, and in flagrant contravention in particular with the provisions of article 8 of the agreement which binds them has not been made recipient of any official French notification by the one and only channel which is worth in relations between States, in this case the diplomatic channel “.

“The manager of the French Embassy in Algiers, which has been the subject of four convocations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this subject, systematically said that no instruction from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the same way, and to date, it has not been able to respond to formal Algerian requests for clarification on this same subject, ”said the press release from the Algerian authorities.

The Algerian government “wishes to remind solemnly that it is the French part that bears the responsibility, full and whole, of the first violations of the 2013 Agreement bearing visas exemption for the benefit of holders of diplomatic passports and service.

After recalling the obligations linked to the 2013 agreement, the Algerian authorities indicate draws all the consequences of the actions of the French authorities and will respond to it by a strict application of reciprocity to the right measure of the failure of the French party to its obligations and commitments.

As a reminder, according to the latest development of the crisis between diplomatics in France and Algeria, the French government announces several measures under examination, including the decision specifically concerning part of the Algerian diaspora. Measures relating to the visa.