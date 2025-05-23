Tension between Algiers and Paris: France envisages actions against the Algerian diaspora

Part of the Algerian diaspora installed in France is in the crosshairs of the French authorities.

Indeed, since the resurgence of the diplomatic crisis in 2024 between Paris and Algiers, it is the first time that the French government has planned to take targeted measures against part of the Algerian diaspora installed in France.

This is one of the decisions from the Council of Ministers on Thursday, May 15. According to the French government spokesperson Sophie Primas, he publicly mentioned “larger” provisions aimed at the Algerian community. According to his words, the executive works on new decisions concerning specifically part of the Algerian diaspora.

No details were given on this measurement measurement but the message is clear: part of the Algerian diaspora in France could soon be undergoing the consequences of the crisis between their country and France.

In the current context of tone hardening, the French authorities who until then have not extended their disputes to Algerian nationals living in their territory now seem to change their options.

As a reminder, the crisis between the two states has intensified since July 2024 when France has been favorable to the Moroccan plan for Western Sahara. Algeria has seen this positioning as a clear takeover against international law.

Since then, diplomatic relations between the two states have been gradually deteriorated with actions on both sides. French diplomats have been expelled from Algeria, some accused of interference or to stay without valid authorization.

In reactin, Paris has dismissed Algerian officials with diplomatic passports without visa. Since then, things have not seem to improve …