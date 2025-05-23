Gabon – UA sanction lifting: Brice oligui nguema grateful

On Wednesday, April 30, the African Union Security and Peace Council made the decision to cancel the sanctions imposed on Gabon immediately following the coup d’etat in August 2023.

Consequently, Gabon can without delay returning to its participation in the activities of the authorities of the regional organization.

According to the continental organization, the cancellation of the sanctions stems from the holding of the presidential election, won by Brice Oligui Nguema, who is the president in transition. According to the conclusions of the Constitutional Court, the candidate of the Building Party won the election by obtaining 95 % of the votes expressed.

The return of Gabon to the bodies of the African Union occurred a few days before the recently elected president’s inauguration ceremony. It will take place on May 3 at the Angondjé stadium in Libreville, in the presence of many African officials.

“Today, I feel intense pride. Gabon recently reinstated the African Union. This return far exceeds the simple symbol: it is the certificate of our collective determination to restore our nation in peace, order and dignity ”said the new head of state.

“”I am grateful to all our African employees for their confidence “Commented Brice Oligui Nguema.