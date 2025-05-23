Cameroon: 70 kg of drugs hidden in air compressors intercepted at the airport

In Cameroon, the customs authorities seized 70 kilograms of drugs at Douala International Airport on Tuesday, according to an official statement dated April 16, signed by the Minister for Finance, Yaouba Abdoulaye.

According to customs services, the value of this illicit cargo exceeds $ 3 million, or around 1.73 billion CFA francs. Indeed, the drug was sent aboard a flight from the Rwandair company from South Africa.

The prohibited substances, a mixture of methamphetamine, ephedrine and cocaine, had been skillfully hidden in thirteen air compressors, modified to hide the goods. “The products seized are currently under sealed and kept in customs premises, pending their transfer to the competent authorities. A contentious procedure has been initiated in accordance with the legislation in force ”said a customs manager.