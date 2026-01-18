Tax revenue: the Dgid mobilized 2,915 billion FCfa in 2025

The General Directorate of Taxes and Lands (Dgid) recorded exceptional performances in 2025. Tax and state revenues stood at 2,915 billion FCFA, compared to 2,608 billion FCFA in 2024, an increase of 307 billion FCFA.

The year 2025 will have been particularly auspicious for the General Directorate of Taxes and Domains. At the end of the financial year, tax and government revenues reached 2,915 billion FCFA, compared to 2,608 billion FCFA in 2024, which represents an increase of 12%, well above the growth rate of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), estimated at 7.8%, according to a document of which a copy has reached us.

This exceptional performance illustrates the capacity of the tax administration to sustainably increase State revenue, in an economic context marked by growing development financing needs. The source specifies that in 2025, the Dgid contributed 65% of total state revenue, an unprecedented level, thus confirming its role as a pillar of Senegalese public finances.

These unprecedented performances, both in absolute and relative value, were driven by the improvement in tax yield and the strengthening of recovery mechanisms. Corporate tax and income taxes recorded an increase of 8%, domestic VAT jumped by 20%, while state revenues showed a remarkable increase of 68.1%, reflecting a better valuation of the State’s land assets.

At the same time, tax refunds to businesses reached 89.8 billion FCFA, an increase of 5.5%, illustrating the desire to reconcile budgetary performance and support for economic activity.

The Dgid explains these results by “a proactive tax policy, clearly defined by the highest authorities of the State, making tax citizenship a major axis of economic citizenship”.

For the year 2026, the outlook remains favorable, according to the Dgid. This optimism is based in particular on the continuation of the Economic and Social Recovery Plan (Pres), the reform of the General Tax Code, the broadening of the tax base, the full digitalization of tax, state and cadastral procedures, as well as the sanitation of the land security process. As such, 8,000 subdivision acts and 12,024 cadastral identification certificates have already been issued, actions which should contribute to maintaining, or even strengthening, the performance dynamics recorded by the Dgid.

Oumar FEDIOR