Luis Enrique cash on Ibrahim Mbaye: “I have no regrets”

Ibrahim Mbaye is going through difficult times with PSG. Absent from the group this April 19 against Lyon, the Senegalese prodigy has not played with his club since March 21 against Nice. In 2026, he will only play 190 minutes with the Parisians. Before facing Nantes this Wednesday April 22, 2026, Luis Enrique faced the press this Tuesday. Asked about the situation of his young protégé, the Spaniard was blunt.

“ That’s just what I’m saying. Every minute you get to play at PSG has to be special. I have no regrets about Mbaye, but you have to be ready. He has been ready, but I expect a lot more from all the players. It’s simply competition, a player must stay out of the team. You have to enjoy every minute “, he explained. It remains to be seen whether Ibrahim Mbaye will return to his coach’s good graces.

OBN

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