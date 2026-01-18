Desert locusts: Senegal strengthens response to protect crops in the north

Senegal has activated a set of preventive measures to deal with a locust threat reported in several areas of the north of the country, with a view to protecting crops and preventing any impact on food security.

According to the executive secretary of the National Food Security Council (CNSA), Boubacar Dramé, movements of desert locusts have been observed in localities including Dagana, Podor, Matam, Louga and Saint-Louis, prompting increased vigilance from the competent authorities.

In response, surveillance and treatment actions were initiated by the Plant Protection Directorate (DPV), in collaboration with the technical services of the State and partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

A joint mission was therefore deployed on the ground in order to assess the extent of the phenomenon, assess the effectiveness of current interventions and strengthen coordination with local stakeholders.

Mr. Dramé indicated that an alert note was sent to the highest authorities as soon as the first observations were made, emphasizing the need to anticipate any unfavorable developments in the situation and to preserve the means of subsistence of rural populations.

The authorities assure that the system remains on alert and that all necessary measures will be taken to contain the locust threat.