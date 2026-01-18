Senegal: freeze on potato and onion imports until further notice

Senegal is putting local production at the heart of the 2025-2026 agricultural campaign with an ambitious plan to strengthen the national supply of potatoes and onions. According to the government, local crops are now ready to supply markets, with potatoes available from January 15, 2026 and onions from February 15, 2026.

This initiative aims to support Senegalese producers, stabilize prices and strengthen the country’s food security. The authorities emphasize that 95% of planned imports have already been made, which now makes it possible to concentrate efforts on the consumption of national production.

To facilitate this shift towards self-sufficiency, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has launched directives to organize marketing and price monitoring, in coordination with the Market Regulation Agency (ARM) and the Customs services. Economic operators with cargo still at sea or in transit are invited to collaborate with the authorities in order to manage these flows optimally.

The government calls on all stakeholders – producers, traders and importers – to support this approach, which aims to promote local production and guarantee a stable and affordable supply for the Senegalese consumer.