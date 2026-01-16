Grand Yoff: an individual arrested for sexual blackmail and death threats

The Grand Yoff district police station put an end to harassment on January 10, 2026 by arresting an individual for death threats, illegal collection of personal data and blackmail for the dissemination of intimate content.

This arrest follows a complaint filed on January 5 by a woman, victim of systematic harassment by her ex-partner. According to her statements, the man entered her home armed with a knife, forcing her to undress to film compromising sequences. The images, intended to tarnish his reputation, were then used to psychologically blackmail the victim.

During his hearing, the suspect initially denied the facts. But a search of his cell phone revealed the incriminating videos. Faced with this irrefutable evidence, he finally admitted the facts, explaining his action by his inability to accept the separation.

The individual was taken into custody for threatening to kill, unlawful collection of personal data, threat of dissemination of intimate content and possession of a bladed weapon. The investigation is continuing to establish all the circumstances of this case.