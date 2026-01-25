Sundays in History: Senegal revisits its forgotten kingdoms

Senegal has a rich, deep and often overlooked history. Beyond the major dates of colonization and independence, there are centuries of dynasties, structured kingdoms, empires and confederations that have shaped the country’s identities, cultures and territories. And yes, Senegal has a rich history with structured kingdoms, sometimes little-known, sometimes forgotten, but always essential.

It is to bring this heritage back to life that “Sundays of History” is launching a new series dedicated to the kingdoms of Senegal. Every Sunday, the series offers a journey through time, a dive into the heart of these precolonial states which organized social life, commercial exchanges, diplomatic alliances and systems of power long before the arrival of European powers.

Revisiting these kingdoms means understanding that the history of Senegal does not begin with colonization. Takrur, one of the first Muslim states in West Africa, the Djolof empire, a great Wolof confederation, the kingdoms of Waalo, Cayor, Baol, Sine, Saloum, Fouta-Toro and even Gajaaga: each of these states has left its mark on the territory and populations through its political structures, its dynasties, its institutions and its legends. These kingdoms are not just names in history books. They are the foundations of a country, the roots of a nation.

Each episode of the series will offer a clear, lively and documented story. It will endeavor to present the great facts, the emblematic figures, the systems of power, the alliances and the conflicts which shaped these kingdoms. But beyond the events, the series will highlight the humanity of these societies: their strategies, their ambitions, their resistance and their legacies. Because understanding these kingdoms also means understanding why certain dynasties lasted for centuries and why certain regions retained strong identities and living traditions.

The appointment is given. Starting this Sunday, “Sundays of History” will open a window on these kingdoms, with an educational, cultural and narrative approach. A journey that promises to surprise, move and enlighten. Because Senegal does not only have a modern history, it has a millennial history, made up of kingdoms, empires and men and women who built the greatness of this country.

History Sundays: the history of Senegal revisited, one kingdom at a time.

For this first Sunday, the journey begins with the kingdom of Takrur, one of the first structured states in Senegal and West Africa, a kingdom which marked history with its pioneering role in the adoption of Islam and in commercial exchanges along the Senegal River.