“Ditakh”: A flavor that brings in money (2/2)

At the Boucotte market in Ziguinchor, ditakh has become a source of income for many women traders and processors. But behind this flourishing activity, the recent increase in the tax on forest fruits is raising concerns and demands among industry players.

It’s a good time. The “ditakhs” flood the “union” part of the Boucotte market, in Ziguinchor. Offerings vary from piles to baskets, buckets and basins. All budgets are covered. Customers have a choice between broken but fresh ditakhs and non-broken ones.

“My ditakhs are very good, they are the ditakhs from Thiobon,” croons Mariama Goudiaby to attract customers. The young lady, casually dressed, gives thanks to God. His small business allows him to live with dignity.

“I’m doing well. The ditakh is not expensive at the edge of the field. I buy it in Thiobon or Kataba. It’s more the transport that is expensive,” she reveals.

In front of her, another lady offers ditakh juice. She sells the bottle at 100 FCfa. Astou has been active in the sale of tropical fruit juices for several years. The “ditakh” brings him more than the other fruits.

“With ditakh, losses are minimal. This fruit does not require much storage. The more natural it is, the better,” explains the young lady.

After the Boucotte market, head for a processing unit located in the town of Ziguinchor. The place is quiet, very well maintained, but deserted.

“The employees are not there yet,” emphasizes, smiling, Elisabeth Huguette Peggy Bâ. The president of Jysic is the only one present on this morning of December 30, 2025.

In this production unit, the aroma of ditakh tickles the visitor’s nostrils. Inside, freezers here and there, baskets filled with “ditakh”, a weighing scale, posters and production equipment constitute the decor.

Peggy Bâ makes delicacies using this forest fruit which she buys from pickers in Thiobon. Why this village? She explains: “They formed a cooperative and are therefore better equipped to provide us with ditakh in quantity and of very good quality. In addition, it facilitates traceability.”

Ms. Pereira is the focal point for several entrepreneurs based in the north of the country, to whom she ships ditakh. It also supplies “ditakh” pulp to companies that do not have pulpers and wish to process.

With “ditakh”, she makes marmalade, syrup, juice and powder. On the other hand, its main difficulty remains the non-availability, on time, of the raw material.

Reduction in tax on forest fruits

The tax on forest fruits increased from 15 to 50 FCfa per kilogram. This taxation of “madd”, “ditakh”, “solom”, among others, is deplored by local SMEs/SMIs involved in the valorization of these products.

“This tax is huge. For us, the processors, it increases the cost price of the product and therefore has an impact on the selling price,” regrets Elisabeth Huguette Peggy Bâ.

She also denounces double taxation of which she claims to be a victim. “I paid the forest tax so that the material arrived here, at the processing unit. At the Water and Forests office, we still pay so that the ditakh can be transported to the north of the country. There is therefore double taxation,” she explains.

To avoid this situation, the processor suggests indicating on the discharge a duration covering the transfer to other regions of the country.

“It is enough to clarify with the forestry agents that it is a product intended to be sent to the North,” she pleads.

Failing to maintain the tax at 15 FCfa per kilogram, she wants it to be set at 20 FCfa, instead of 50 FCfa. For her, as for many other processors and traders, awareness is necessary in order to understand the importance and impact of taxes.

A decree from the Ministry of the Environment and Ecological Transition, setting taxes and royalties in forestry, established the tax on ditakh at 50 FCfa per kilogram, compared to 15 FCfa previously.