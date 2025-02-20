Strong rains in Madagascar: 7 dead, more than 13,000 victims and significant damage

Violent rains have been falling on the capital Antananarivo and several other regions of Madagascar since Friday, February 14, causing many victims and leaving many claims.

According to the latest report published by the National Risk Management and Disaster Management (BNGRC) this Wednesday, February 19 at the end of the afternoon, these bad weather caused the death of 7 people and left 13,159 victims (or 3,350 households).

The most affected regions are Analamanga, Haute Matsiatra and Vatovavy. Material damage includes 2,981 flooded dwellings and 15 other damaged or destroyed. “We multiply the interventions to help victims in the areas affected by floods”said General Elack Olivier Andriakaja, Managing Director of the BNGRC, during a visit to Antohomadinika, in the 1 ?? Antananarivo district this Wednesday morning.

To date, 7,239 people have been moved and spread over 17 sites in Antananarivo and Morondava. The head of the BNGRC also urged the inhabitants of the areas in height of the capital to evacuate their homes to avoid possible landslides. In the capital, lessons have been suspended since Monday for the whole week.

“Due to the heavy rains and the rise of waters, the suspension of the courses is extended until Friday, February 21 in the six school districts of Analamanga”announced the Regional Directorate of National Education (DREN) of Analamanga in a statement published on February 19 at the beginning of the evening. According to weather forecasts, these heavy rains should extend until Saturday, February 22 in several regions of the island.

It should be recalled that Madagascar is in the midst of a cyclonic and rainy season, which extends from November to April. Last January, Cyclone Dikeledi had already struck the country, killing three people and more than 7,000 claims.