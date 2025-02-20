Sanctioned by CAF for “serious violations of the principles of ethics”, Samuel Eto’o bleached

Eight months after being sanctioned by the African Football Confederation (CAF) for “serious violations of the principles of ethics”, Samuel Eto’o finally won. The continental body’s appeal jury canceled the sanction of $ 200,000 which had been imposed on it, believing that the CAF disciplinary jury did not have jurisdiction to deal with this file.

The case dates back to June 2024, when the former striker of FC Barcelona and current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) had been sanctioned for his association with the 1xbet sports betting operator. This partnership had aroused a lively controversy, some seeing it as a conflict of interest. The decision of the CAF disciplinary jury then threw a shadow on his mandate at the head of Cameroonian football.

However, after an in -depth examination, the CAF appeal jury ruled on February 19, 2025 in favor of Samuel Eto’o. According to this body, the ethical questions are exclusively of an independent ethics committee and not of the CAF disciplinary jury. Consequently, the financial sanction imposed in June 2024 was purely and simply canceled.

“” “After an in -depth examination, the appeal jury concluded that the CAF disciplinary jury was not competent to rule on ethical issues, which are exclusively the competence of an independent ethics committee. Consequently, the decision of June 27, 2024, which imposed a fine of USD 200,000 on Mr. Eto’o, was canceled. (…) In accordance with the principle of Litispendence, he considered that the disciplinary bodies of the CAF could not take up this affair.”, He reads in a press release from the body.

This decision is good news for Samuel Eto’o, who can thus calmly continue his mandate at Fecafoot without the shadow of this sanction. For the ex-emblematic driver of the indomitable lions, this favorable outcome also constitutes significant legal recognition and validation of its commitment to the management of Cameroonian football. It remains to be seen whether this judicial victory will strengthen its authority at the head of the FECAFOOT or if other controversies will further punctuate its mandate.