Algeria: Mansour Boutabout discusses the Fennecs fiasco at CAN 2023

Former Algerian international, Mansour Boutabout, returned to the Fennecs’ dismal run at CAN 2023, with Riyad Mahrez’s teammates eliminated in the first round.

As for the 2021 edition in Cameroon, Algeria will not go beyond the first round at CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast. The Fennecs were eliminated from the tournament in the group stages, with a team that finished in last place in Pool D. A big disappointment for the North African giant, although announced as the favorite for this continental tournament.

But for Mansour Boutabout, former Algerian international (2003-2008), Riyad Mahrez’s teammates did not have a bad CAN. It is rather the other teams who have raised their level. “ There are no more small teams in the African Cup of Nations. North African teams no longer intimidate teams labeled as weak on paper. Anything can happen in matches as we saw during this edition in Ivory Coast», Explained the former Greens striker in an interview with the media Al Araby el Djadid.

And to add: “ No one who follows football, and particularly African football, will be able to describe what happened.“. Boutabout indicated that he ignores the causes which pushed Algeria to miss its tournament and exit in the first round of CAN2023.

“I don’t know who is responsible for the elimination of Algeria. For me it is a collective failure. In fact, everyone is responsible but it remains complicated as has often been the case in recent years, but it is the coach who takes the biggest responsibility. I hope that the Greens will do better in the future and I am convinced that we have all the means and capabilities to bounce back and come back strong, especially as the World Cup qualifiers await us.», he wished. First test, next March during the international break.