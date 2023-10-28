SPL: without Neymar, Al Hilal offers Al Ahli

Al Hilal hosted Al Ahli this Friday in Riyadh in the clash of the 11th day of the Saudi Pro League. And on arrival, the locals won with a score of 3-1.

The 11th day of the Saudi Pro League was in the spotlight on Friday, with a clash at the top between Al Hilal and Al Ahli. If the show was there with four goals scored, the three points of victory went to the teammates of Neymar, absent for many months, who won with a score of 3-1.

Dominant and realistic, the locals quickly opened the scoring through Milinkovic-Savic. Receiving a long cross from Kalidou Koulibaly, the Serb beat Edouard Mendy for the 1-0. Taking advantage of the timid reaction of the Al Ahli attackers, Mitrovic took the opportunity to make the break for his team. Failing to realize a penalty obtained in the 26th minute, the Serbian international did not miss his second opportunity, shooting the opposing goalkeeper with a header at close range.

Riyad Mahrez smuggler

Returning from the locker room, Saint-Maximin seemed to sound a revolt, reducing the score for Al Ahli on the hour mark (58th), following a good serve from Riyad Mahrez. But visitors will never return to the brand. On the contrary, it is Ibanez who will seal the fate of the match by scoring against his side, following a disagreement (84th). With this success, Al-Hilal consolidates its status as leader, while Al-Ahli is 7 points behind, in 5th place