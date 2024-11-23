In a meeting at the top of the eleventh day of the Saudi Pro League, Al Qadsiah surprised everyone by winning on the pitch of Al Nassr (1-2), thanks in particular to a decisive goal from Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The meeting pitted two high-level teams against each other, with world stars on both sides. On the Al Nassr side, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané were ready to continue their unbeaten streak, while Al Qadsiah counted on the sparkling form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It was ultimately the Gabonese striker who took the upper hand, scoring his fifth goal of the season in a crucial match. With this new goal, Aubameyang confirms his status as offensive leader and centerpiece for his team.

Faced with the offensive power of Al Nassr, Al Qadsiah was able to demonstrate solid defensive organization and clinical realism in front of goal. Despite the pressure imposed by Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates, the visitors were able to resist and capitalize on their opportunities.

Aubameyang, once again, stood out for his sense of goal and his ability to make the difference in key moments. His performance not only helped his team win, but it also cemented their status as one of the best strikers in the league.

This defeat marks a hard blow for Al Nassr, who suffered their first setback of the season in the Saudi Pro League. With an offensive armada including players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané, the team seemed untouchable until now. This poor performance could, however, push them to review their strategy for future matches.