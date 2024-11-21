CAN U17 (Q): Morocco gets closer to the final phase, Algeria eliminated

Morocco took a decisive step towards qualifying for the U17 CAN by winning 2-0 against Libya this Wednesday in Mohammedia, during the 4th day of the qualifiers in the North Africa Zone (UNAF). A victory synonymous with almost assured hope for the Atlas Lion Cubs and elimination for Algeria.

Morocco took the lead in the 7th minute thanks to a sumptuous free kick from Ismail El Aoud, FC Valence midfielder. In the second half, Ziyad Baha, Betis Sevilla striker and already very prominent in this tournament, increased the score from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute, scoring his third goal in the competition.

With 7 points on the clock, Nabil Baha’s team can only be deprived of qualification in the unlikely event of a heavy defeat against Algeria on Saturday, combined with a victory for Egypt against Libya.

Algeria out of the race

This Moroccan victory also sealed the fate of the Fennecs. With only 3 points before the last day, Algeria is already eliminated. Even a victory against Morocco on Saturday will not allow them to catch up with the Lion Cubs of the Atlas and Tunisia, who each have 7 points. Egypt, thanks to its snatched victory against Tunisia (3-2) at the end of the match, also remains in the race with 6 points.

Host country of the previous edition, Algeria will therefore miss the final phase this time. The Fennecs will despite everything try to save honor on Saturday against a serene Morocco, practically assured of validating its ticket for the CAN U17.