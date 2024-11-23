CAN Women 2024: the complete draw

The Confederation of African Football carried out the draw for the group stages of CAF Women 2024 on Friday. This major event marks the start of the countdown to this prestigious competition, scheduled for July 5 to 26, 2025.

The 12 qualified teams were divided into three groups of four. The draw promises intense clashes from the group stage. Morocco, host of the continental tournament, is one of the favorites for the supreme coronation. The Atlas Lionesses will, however, have to be wary of Zambia and Senegal, two teams capable of creating a surprise.

In Group B, Nigeria, historic power of African women’s football with 11 continental titles, starts as favorite. The Super Falcons will, however, have to be wary of Tunisia and Algeria, ready to challenge their supremacy. Finally, Group C offers a tough duel between South Africa, title holder, and Ghana, always formidable in this type of competition.

The full draw:

Group A:

Morocco

Zambia

Senegal

Democratic Republic of Congo

Group B:

Nigeria

Tunisia

Algeria

Botswana

Group C: