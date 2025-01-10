South Africa: trafficking network dismantled, 26 victims rescued

At least 26 Ethiopian nationals were rescued Thursday evening in Johannesburg, after the dismantling of a human trafficking network by South African security forces.

According to Philani Nkwalase, spokesperson for the South African police’s specialist investigation unit, the Hawks, 15 undocumented victims were discovered in a house in the suburb of Sandringham following a tip-off. The 11 others, who had escaped before the intervention of the police, were found in the neighboring district.

The 26 victims were all undressed at the time of their rescue. The exact number of people held in the house remains unclear, with some having fled before police arrived.

Three suspects were arrested and will be prosecuted for their alleged involvement in this human trafficking network.