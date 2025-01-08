Algeria acquires 16 new planes to modernize its air fleet

The Algerian Minister of Transport, Saïd Sayoud, announced this Monday in Jijel that Air Algérie will receive, next June, the first of 16 new planes acquired to strengthen its fleet. This announcement was made during a working and inspection visit to the wilaya of Jijel, at the VIP lounge at Ferhat-Abbas airport.

The minister clarified that the national company has ordered 16 aircraft, and not 15 as initially indicated, while chartering eight additional aircraft to meet growing demand. The new aircraft, Airbus and Boeing models, will gradually arrive in Algeria.

The first, an Airbus A-300, is expected in June, followed by two additional deliveries in September and October. Thereafter, deliveries will be staggered at the rate of one aircraft per month until the entire order is fulfilled.

Regarding the chartered planes, Saïd Sayoud indicated that three planes have already been received. A fourth is expected on January 15, two more will arrive early, and the last two before the Hajj season.