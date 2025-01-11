Diplomatic tensions: France threatens reprisals over Algeria’s refusal to welcome an expellee

The French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, spoke this Friday, January 10, 2025 of possible retaliatory measures if Algeria “continues its escalation”.

During an interview on LCI, he declared “stunned” by the refusal of the Algerian authorities to welcome the influencer Doualemn, expelled by France on Thursday, but sent back to Paris upon his arrival in Algiers. Among the measures envisaged are a review of visa quotas, a reduction in development aid or adjustments in bilateral cooperation. “France will have no choice but to respond firmly if this attitude persists”said the minister.

Doualemn, a 59-year-old Algerian influencer, was arrested in Montpellier for inciting violence on TikTok. His expulsion was rejected by Algeria, which returned the man for lack of “valid documents” provided by Algiers to justify its entry ban, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

This disagreement has relaunched the debate in France on the bilateral agreements of 1968, which grant specific privileges to Algerian nationals in terms of residence and employment. Furthermore, the Minister of the Interior, Bruno Retailleau, strongly expressed Algeria’s attitude.

During a visit to Nantes, he accused Algiers of wanting “humiliate France”describing this situation as “extremely worrying threshold”. To date, the Algerian authorities have not yet reacted to the statements of the French ministers.