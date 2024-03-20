South Africa: the president of the National Assembly under investigation

The Speaker of South Africa's National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has been raided as part of an investigation into allegations of corruption dating back to her previous role as defense minister.

A special investigation unit in South Africa has raided the home of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, speaker of the National Assembly, as part of an investigation into allegations of corruption during her tenure as minister of Defense. Investigators seized evidence during this operation which lasted more than five hours.

According to media reports, Mapisa-Nqakula is suspected of accepting bribes from a defense contractor between 2016 and 2019, totaling at least $120,000. These payments were allegedly made in cash and delivered in gift bags. The president denies any wrongdoing and claims to cooperate fully with investigators.

This case comes in a tense political context as South Africa prepares for national elections. The opposition, notably the Democratic Alliance, called for the resignation of Mapisa-Nqakula from her post as Speaker of the Assembly, citing the importance of maintaining the integrity of government institutions.

The African National Congress (ANC), in power since the end of apartheid, has been marred by numerous corruption scandals over the years, leading to a loss of public confidence. The Commission of Inquiry into Corruption under former President Jacob Zuma revealed damning evidence of widespread corruption involving public officials and private companies.