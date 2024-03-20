Gabon: Emmanuel Macron's emissary on mission to Libreville

Jean-Marie Bockel, special envoy of the French president for Africa, traveled to Libreville, Gabon, on Tuesday March 19, where he met the president of the transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguéma.

During his visit to Gabon, Jean-Marie Bockel did not make any major announcements. He declared after his meeting with the transitional president that he had come to discuss the future of the military partnership with the Gabonese authorities.

Emmanuel Macron's envoy for Africa had a working meeting with the Minister of Defense, in the presence of Gabonese military leaders. He also visited Camp de Gaulle, near the airport, which is a base for the French military.

Before his visit to Libreville, Jean-Marie Bockel was received in Ivory Coast and Chad, two countries which, like Gabon, welcome French soldiers.