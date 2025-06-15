South Africa: the president of the Football Federation Danny Jordaan arrested for fraud and theft

The president of the South African Football Federation (SAFA), Danny Jordaan, was placed in detention on serious accusations of fraud and theft, we learned this Wednesday from the local media.

The news is looping on South African social networks. President of the SAFA (South African Football Federation), Danny Jordaan was arrested this Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Accused of fraud and theft, the 73 -year -old man was placed in detention. According to the local media SOWETANJordaan is suspected of having diverted 1.3 million rands, or around 44 million CFA francs.

A lawyer by training and emblematic figure of South African football, Danny Jordaan has been at the head of the SAFA since 2013, where he had taken over from Kirsten Nematandani. His role was decisive, in particular in the organization of major events, but these accusations of fraud throw a shadow on his mandate and on the integrity of the SAFA administration.

The arrest was followed by an interrogation hearing at the Palm Ridge court, where the details of the case were reviewed. Local observers, as well as football enthusiasts, follow the evolution of this case with great attention, while the scandal arouses strong reactions throughout the country. This delicate situation could have significant repercussions on the image and functioning of the South African football federation.

The management of SAFA is now at the center of national debates, some calling for a reform to guarantee greater transparency and better supervision of the finance of South African football.