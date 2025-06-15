Emilio NSUE: the top scorer in the CAN 2023 retires international

Suspended by the Football Federation of Equatorial Guinea for its anti-professional behavior, while accused leaders of the National Corrupus body, Emilio Nsue retired at 34, announced on Tuesday on social networks the top scorer of the CAN 2023.

The CAN 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire where the Nzalang Nacional reached the round of 16 will have been its last under the colors of the Equato-Guinean selection. At 34, Emilio Nsue decided to retire international. Top scorer in the 34th edition of the continental tournament, the attacker put an end to his collaboration with the national team from which he is excluded for anti-professional behavior during the CAN 2023.

The FEGUIFUT had indeed dismissed the player and his teammate and Edu Salvador of the national team for driving reasons, according to an official press release. In the process, Nsue had publicly denounced acts of corruption within the federation of his country and had claimed that he no longer wanted to play as long as the current leaders remain in place.

The resulting tension led to a meeting orchestrated by the country’s vice-president, aimed at reconciliation. Despite a climate that seemed to be calming and public apology, NSUE maintained its decision to withdraw from the national team.

The resulting tension led to a meeting orchestrated by the country's vice-president, aimed at reconciliation.

23 goals in 42 appearances with the Nzalang Nacional

Considered one of the key vectors of his team’s success during the CAN, NSUE left an indelible footprint with exceptional performances, especially during the 4-0 victory against Côte d’Ivoire. International Spanish hope, he chose to represent Equatorial Guinea in 2013, accumulating 42 selections and 23 goals during his career.