Madagascar requests the departure of the European Union ambassador

Relations between Madagascar and the European Union (EU) have a notch. The Malagasy authorities demanded the departure of the EU ambassador, Isabelle Delattre. The latter is asked to leave the country during the southern winter.

The Malagasy authorities officially asked for the departure of the European Union ambassador, Isabelle Delattre, following a series of speeches that have irritated President Andry Rajoelina and his government.

This decision of the Malagasy authorities was taken after the press conference of February 26, during which Ms. Delattre criticized the decision of the High Constitutional Court of Madagascar validating a law authorizing surgical castration, judging it contrary to international treaties.

Since his arrival on the Grande isle in 2022, the European ambassador has never hesitated to publicly express his concerns concerning various subjects, such as the recommendations not followed by the 2018 electoral observation mission and tax evasion. These positions have often caused negative reactions within the Malagasy government, which led to a break in confidence between the two parties.

On the EU side, we took note of this break in confidence, making the functioning of the Malagasy Embassy “impossible”. Although the departure of Ambassador Delattre is almost certain, the terms of her replacement remain to be specified. She is expected to leave her post during the southern winter, but the recruitment process of her successor could take time.