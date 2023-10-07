South Africa: the list of Bafana Bafana against Ivory Coast and Eswatini

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has revealed the list of players selected for the October gathering. Bafana Bafana will face Ivory Coast and Eswatini on October 13 and 17.

South Africa is also preparing for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the final phase of CAN 2023. Bafana Bafana will host two friendly matches in mid-October, counting for FIFA Day. The rainbow team will host Eswatini on October 13, before traveling to Abidjan to challenge Ivory Coast, four days later.

For this double deadline, coach Hugo Broos published the list of players called up. The Belgian technician called on 23 Bafana Bafana, with several of his executives sidelined due to injury.

“We still have three injured players at the moment, players who played in previous matches. It’s a shame, but I think that the team is 80-85% made (for the CAN)“Broos said at a press conference on Thursday, in comments reported by Safa.net.

“There may be changes, certainly, there may be changes, but I’m very happy that we’re already here. With these two matches now, Eswatini and Ivory Coast, I can really make choices next month for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda”added the Belgian.

The list of 23 Bafana Bafana:

South Africa’s October schedule:

South Africa vs Eswatini October 13, 2023

South Africa vs Ivory Coast – October 17