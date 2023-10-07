Presidential election in the DRC: Félix Tshisekedi officially designated candidate of the Sacred Union

The ruling majority has formalized its choice for the next presidential election in December 2023 by designating Félix Tshisekedi as candidate.

This decision was unanimously approved during a large public demonstration held in Kinshasa and organized by the Sacred Union, the political coalition led by Tshisekedi. The event was chaired by Christophe Mboso, also President of the National Assembly. This approach strengthens support for Félix Tshisekedi and confirms his intentions to run in this election.

The ceremony, which took place on October 1, was mainly symbolic, because the choice of Félix Tshisekedi as candidate was widely anticipated. The UDPS, the ruling party, had already formalized its support for Tshisekedi, as had the member parties of the Sacred Union of the Nation.

Prominent political figures, such as Jean-Pierre Bemba and Vital Kamerhe, have also expressed their full support for Félix Tshisekedi. Bemba announced that he would not run, thus showing his support for Tshisekedi, while Kamerhe had adopted a similar attitude in mid-August, stressing the importance of reconciling personal ambitions with the interest of the group.

Other high-level figures within Congolese institutions, including Bahati Lukwebo, president of the Senate, and Mboso Nkodia, president of the National Assembly, also gave their unconditional support to Félix Tshisekedi.

The report resulting from this congress, made public on Sunday, confirms the commitment of all members of the Sacred Union to support the nominated candidate before, during and after the election. In accordance with the charter of the Sacred Union, everyone is committed to avoiding any action likely to compromise the political vision of the High Political Authority, that is to say Félix Tshisekedi.