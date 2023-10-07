Algeria: Djamel Belmadi’s list for the clash against Egypt with Mahrez

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi revealed on Friday his list of players selected for the friendly matches against Egypt and Cape Verde, counting for the October gathering.

Like other coaches from the continent, Djamel Belmadi also revealed his list of players summoned for the October gathering. The Fennecs will face Cape Verde (October 12 in Constantine) and Egypt (October 16 in Al-Aïn in the United Arab Emirates) in friendly matches. A double confrontation counting for the preparations for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the final phase of the CAN 2023.

In this list of 25 players, we notice the presence of Islam Slimani, who returns to the group after being excluded from the September gathering. Despite a complicated start to the season at AS Rome, Houssem Aouar is also called up, as is veteran Sofiane Feghouli, who still has the confidence of his coach.

However, the same cannot be said of Himad Abdelli, Baghdad Bounedjah and Aimen Mahious who are coming out of the den, as well as Youcef Belaïli, still absent despite his XXL start to the season with MC Alger. Two new faces are celebrating their first call-up: Rennes striker Amine Gouiri and young Mohamed Bachir Belloumi, selected at just 21 years old.

Algeria’s list for Cape Verde and Egypt