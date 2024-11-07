South Africa temporarily closes its border with Mozambique

South Africa has temporarily closed its main border crossing point with Mozambique after several security incidents were reported on the Mozambican side of the entry point.

Michael Masiapato, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), announced on Wednesday that the closure of the Lebombo post was decided as a precaution to ensure the safety of transporters, travelers, traders and civil servants operating between the two countries.

Violent protests broke out in Ressano Garcia, a small town in Maputo province close to the border, leading to worrying incidents such as burning of vehicles and the destruction of an immigration office.

Faced with the worsening situation, BMA agents had to seek safety on the South African side. Masiapato said the BMA was working closely with the South African police and military to monitor the unrest and prevent it from spreading to South Africa.

South African authorities are also coordinating efforts with Mozambican officials to monitor the situation and work to reopen the post as soon as security conditions are restored. In the meantime, the BMA recommends alternative routes to Mozambique, where possible, until the situation stabilizes.

As a reminder, these unrest follows peaceful demonstrations initiated by opposition groups in Mozambique, after the victory of the Frelimo party in last month’s elections.