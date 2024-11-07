Central African Republic: a soldier and a civilian killed during an attack in the south-east of the country

On Wednesday, armed men killed a soldier and a civilian in the southeast of the Central African Republic, according to consistent local sources.

These sources indicate that an army patrol was attacked near the village of Nzacko, in Mbomou prefecture, resulting in the death of a soldier and a civilian. The soldier’s body was transferred to Nzacko, while that of the civilian was buried the same evening, according to a military source cited by Xinhua.

A local radio confirmed the attack, specifying that the attackers targeted a patrol on the axis dependent on Nzacko in Bria, capital of the prefecture of Haute-Kotto (east). Earlier on Wednesday morning, another attack targeted an army position near Kabo, in the commune of Ouham-Fafa (north).

According to local sources, this second attack caused no casualties, but several houses were set on fire and livestock were taken away by the attackers.