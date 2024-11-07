CAN 2025 (Q): Nigeria’s list for the clash against Benin

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen unveiled this Wednesday the list of 23 players selected to face Benin and Rwanda during the last two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Leading Group D with 10 points, the Super Eagles only need a draw in one of these matches to qualify. For these two decisive matches, Nigeria will be able to count on its stars, including captain and defender William Troost-Ekong, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, as well as attackers Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface.

The Nigerians will travel to Abidjan on November 14 to face the Benin Cheetahs, before hosting Rwanda at home on November 18. Criticized for the mixed performances of his team during previous outings, Augustine Eguavoen this time relied on a balanced group, hoping to obtain the necessary results to seal their ticket for CAN 2025 in Morocco.

Complete list of 23 players selected

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, Amas Obasogie

Defenders: Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Bruno Onyemeachi, Gabriel Osho, Victor Collins

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Wilfred Ndidi, Alhassan Yusuf, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Boniface, Umar Sadiq