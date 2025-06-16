South Africa temporarily closes its border with Mozambique

South Africa has temporarily closed its main border crossing point with Mozambique after several security incidents reported on the Mozambican side of the entrance position.

Michael Masiapato, commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), announced on Wednesday that the closure of the LeBombo post was decided as a precaution to ensure the safety of carriers, travelers, traders and civil servants operating between the two countries.

Violent demonstrations broke out in Ressano Garcia, a small town in the province of Maputo, located near the border, causing disturbing incidents such as vehicle fires and the destruction of an immigration office.

Faced with the aggravation of the situation, the agents of the BMA had to put themselves in safety on the South African side. Masiapato clarified that the BMA collaborated closely with the South African police and army to monitor the troubles and prevent their spread in South Africa.

South African authorities also coordinate their efforts with Mozambican officials to monitor the situation and work to reopen the position as soon as the security conditions are restored. In the meantime, the BMA recommends alternative routes to go to Mozambique, when possible, until the situation stabilization.

As a reminder, these disorders follow peaceful demonstrations initiated by opposition groups in Mozambique, after the Victoire of the Fritimo party in the elections of last month.