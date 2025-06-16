After CAN 2023, Emilio Nsue suspended by the Federation of Equatorial Guinea

Top scorer in the CAN 2023, the striker of Equatorial Guinea, Emilio Nsue, was suspended until further notice, announced the Feguifut which denounced the unprofessional behavior of the center-forward of the Nzalang Nacional.

A great craftsman of the encouraging course of the Nzalang Nacional at CAN 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire, Emilio Nsue could miss the next meetings of the International Truce of Mars with Equatorial Guinea. Author of 5 achievements in this competition, where his family failed in the round of 16, beaten by Guinea (1-0), the CF intercity striker was excluded from the national team. In a statement on Tuesday, the FEGUIFUT formalized the suspension until further notice of its star player, excluded for anti-professional behavior.

In his note, the Equato-Guinean Federation denounced the extra-sport escapades of the 34-year-old, who distinguished himself by ” Several episodes of serious indiscipline In Côte d’Ivoire. The latter, with his teammate Edu Salvador, was also involved in a “ unpleasant incident Who required the intervention of the local police in Abidjan. Facts that have ” leads to a degradation of the reputation and the image of the national team and the Equatorial Guinea“Updated the feguifut.