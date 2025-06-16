Madagascar: The President of Parliament, Christine Razanamahasoa, revoked

The High Constitutional Court revoked Christine Razanamahasoa from her function as president of the Malagasy National Assembly.

Formerly ally of President Andry Rajoelina, she became a criticism of power. The Court justified its decision by invoking non-compliance with the directives of its political party. According to her, any unilateral act contrary to the values ​​and commitments of the political group constitutes a violation of article 72 of the Malagasy Constitution.

Christine Razanamahasoa, now considered a major figure in the opposition, had expressed his opposition by presidential election in November, calling for her suspension due to conditions deemed not conducive to credible elections and accepted by all. These positions led to a break with President Rajoelina and his government.

This revocation occurs in a tense political context in Madagascar, characterized by increasing tensions between the power in place and an increasingly active opposition. Christine Razanamahasoa, former magistrate who briefly occupied the post of Minister of Justice, had become in 2014 the first woman president of the Assembly.