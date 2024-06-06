South Africa: Sports Minister arrested for corruption and bribery

In South Africa, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, was arrested in connection with allegations of state capture. Zizi Kodwa, and his co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, will appear in Palm Ridge court on Wednesday.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has been arrested and is expected to make his first court appearance on corruption charges amounting to R1.7 million. The court case against Kodwa at Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday comes after the former boss of JSE-listed technology company EOH, Jehan MacKay, challenged the minister before the state capture commission.

Mr Mackay said Mr Kodwa accepted a payment from him when he was deputy state security minister at the time. The report published in April 2022 shows that Kodwa purchased a luxury vehicle for almost one million rand in 2015 (around 32 million CFA francs).

The minister said it was a transaction between friends and not a bribe. However, the State Capture report recommends that President Cyril Ramaphosa consider removing Mr Kodwa as deputy minister of state security.

Mr Kodwa was later promoted to Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. The ANC has not yet ordered Mr Kodwa to step down, in line with party rules.

Kodwa was arrested along with Jehan MacKay, who is currently seeking bail. The minister's arrest comes at a delicate time for the ANC, of ​​which Mr Kodwa is a prominent member.

Its leaders are discussing the formation of a coalition government after the party suffered a serious setback in last week's general election, falling below 50% of the vote for the first time since advent of democracy in 1994.