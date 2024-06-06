Central African Republic: Tamoil on the verge of seizure of its service stations

In the Central African Republic, the authorities announced the requisition of six of the eleven stations of the Tamoil network in Bangui.

According to a press release from the Minister of Energy Development and Hydraulic Resources, these stations will be managed for 45 days by administrators responsible for ensuring the regular supply of pumps, paying salaries and contributing to the payment of taxes. Arthur Bertrand Piri, Minister of Hydrocarbons, had already imposed a fine of 200 million FCFA (around 300,000 euros) on the French company, which took over Total's activities.

The minister criticizes Tamoil, in a letter dated May 3, for not ensuring the supply of its service stations, causing “significant economic, financial and social damage” in the Central African Republic. A source close to the company defends itself: “Tamoil is not responsible for the supply of fuel (diesel and gasoline) in the country, the Cameroonian company Neptune having obtained import exclusivity last September. One of Tamoil's representatives highlights the company's ability to restart its import activities to compensate for current deficits. »

However, in recent weeks, gasoline has become scarce at the pumps in Bangui, both at the former Total stations and at the competition. Private companies also complain of not being able to obtain the quantities of fuel necessary for the proper functioning of their activities. According to various stakeholders, tensions on stocks are at the origin of this situation. In addition, the gasoline transported by road via Douala by tanker trucks remains insufficient to meet the country's needs.

Since the acquisition of Total's activities, Tamoil has faced a series of disputes. However, this situation does not seem to discourage its owner, the investment bank Rochefort & Associés. The company remains committed, assures our interlocutor, in particular with the reopening of service stations in the provinces and the restart of activities at the airport.