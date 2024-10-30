South Africa: Snake handler dies after cobra bite

The famous South African snake trainer, Graham Dinkelman, known by the nickname “Dingo”, died on October 26, 2024 after a month in a coma, as announced on the Facebook page of the African Reptiles and Venom training center.

Dinkelman was bitten by a cobra in September, and his allergy to the venom caused anaphylactic shock, plunging him into an induced coma, his wife Kirsty said on Instagram.

Passionate about reptiles and committed to protecting the environment, this South African shared his passion on Instagram, where his 643,000 subscribers could see him alongside snakes and crocodiles.