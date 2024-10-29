CAN 2025 (Q): South Africa’s pre-list

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has unveiled an expanded list of 38 players for the final two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

The last qualifying tickets for CAN 2025 will be awarded next November, at the end of the fifth and sixth days. Also in the running, South Africa will face Uganda (November 15) and South Sudan (November 19). Semi-finalists of the last edition, Bafana Bafana must achieve a good result to make the trip to Morocco, host of the competition.

For this double meeting, South Africa coach Hugo Broos has called a first group of 38 players. The final list which will be communicated in a week will only include 23 players for these next two matches.

South Africa’s pre-list: